AC Milan attacker Leao hits back at Cassano after latest swipe

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has hit back at Antonio Cassano after the Supercoppa Italiana final.

Leao came off the bench to inspire Milan to fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on Monday night in Riyadh.

However, afterwards Cassano took fresh aim at Leao, declaring the Portugal attacker  should "be ashamed of his behaviour towards (Paulo) Fonseca" and that he "doesn’t have the b***ls" to succeed as a Milan player.

In response, Leao posted a series of clown emojis on social media.

 

