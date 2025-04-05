Tudor offers "champion advice" to Juventus whiz Yildiz

New Juventus coach Igor Tudor is happy with what he's seeing from Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international is drawing fresh praise from major personalities inside the Italian game.

And Tudor said on Friday: "I've seen him in 5/6 training sessions. To be a champion you need consistency in performance and this is achieved with continuity.

"It is achieved with the mentality, it is the brain that decides. I see a serious young man who is focused on football. I invite everyone to be consistent in their growth, in their work, to never settle.

"This is the key to champions: to always be the same in every training session, they play the same way against Real Madrid or against a small team. He still has work to do but he is off to a good start."