Wyness convinced Saudis will try for Liverpool star Salah amid TV rights talks

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has spoken about the future of Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt and Liverpool winger has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

While he will likely remain with the Reds for one more season, he could move on next summer.

Wyness has told Football Insider: “I still think Mohamed Salah will go. I could be completely wrong, but when I’ve been in Saudi recently – I’ve seen the clamor for him to come.

“Ronaldo has probably got another season after this, so they’ll want Salah in as the face of the league. I could be wrong and it may not be possible, but I think Liverpool would be better off cashing in on him with one year left.

“It may have been kept quiet up to now. That would be a headline deal, and it makes sense.

“Saudi Arabia have got their TV rights coming up soon and if Salah came, the Egyptian rights would go through the roof. There are a lot of reasons it makes sense.

“But then again, he scored on Saturday and it makes you think that maybe one more season will be worth it for Liverpool. Still, my business head is saying to get it done right now. Whether the football side will agree, it’s a different thing.”