Stephen Warnock exclusive: Liverpool must sell Salah NOW

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admits he's dead against Mohamed Salah being allowed to run down the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Warnock says he'd prefer to see the Egyptian great sold this summer rather than let him go for free in 12 months' time.

“I’d never let him run down his contract and leave for free if I can help it but you have got to have the right replacement for him, to bring someone in if you are going to cash in,” he told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen.

“What could you do with that money, how many players could you buy? 10 years ago, you would be able to buy a whole squad with that money but now it’s two maybe three if you spend it wisely.”

Warnock feels the club would have to spend that money wisely as even a fortune will only get you so far in today’s market.

“Only the club will know where they are financially and where they will be in the next few years or whether they feel they can invest that money and they have players lined up to bring in.

“I think you have got to trust the ownership and Michael Edwards whose back at the club to do the right thing.”

- Stephen Warnock was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of BetVictor