Club president: Saudi Pro League on way to become football's global centre

Cardoso is president of Águas de Santa Bárbara FC in São Paulo.
He told The Sun: “Europe has been losing a bit of its stardom and its big names, many of which were transferred to the Middle East - be it Saudi Arabia or Dubai.
"Today, Saudi Arabia is the ultimate goal of many - if not most - high level athletes.
“They offer big contracts, a quality lifestyle and, most importantly, no issues with astronomical salaries.
“Saudi is a country that not only lives and breathes football, but has the the necessary funds and resources to become a powerhouse.”
On the interest of Saudi Pro League clubs in the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Cardoso continued: "They’re just putting these celebrity names out there to heat up the market and get more people joining.
"So far, it’s nothing but a rumour. I was talking to the president of Santos FC the other day about this, and they probably haven’t even received an offer yet.
“But they could eventually end up there.
"As I said, the market is hotter than ever and if they receive a decent proposal, I can’t see why not."
He also said: "I really don’t think they’re going to lose momentum anytime soon.
“They care too much about their reputation and wouldn’t build an entire industry without being extremely well-equipped.
“That’s why it will be long lasting. The Saudis make sensible business decisions, and are always planning ahead.
"They pick their players well and their team of scouts are incredibly prepared.”