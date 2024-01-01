Club president: Saudi Pro League on way to become football's global centre

Charles Cardoso is convinced Saudi Arabia is on it's way to becoming the global centre of football.

Cardoso is president of Águas de Santa Bárbara FC in São Paulo.

He told The Sun: “Europe has been losing a bit of its stardom and its big names, many of which were transferred to the Middle East - be it Saudi Arabia or Dubai.

"Today, Saudi Arabia is the ultimate goal of many - if not most - high level athletes.

“They offer big contracts, a quality lifestyle and, most importantly, no issues with astronomical salaries.

“Saudi is a country that not only lives and breathes football, but has the the necessary funds and resources to become a powerhouse.”

On the interest of Saudi Pro League clubs in the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Cardoso continued: "They’re just putting these celebrity names out there to heat up the market and get more people joining.

"So far, it’s nothing but a rumour. I was talking to the president of Santos FC the other day about this, and they probably haven’t even received an offer yet.

“But they could eventually end up there.

"As I said, the market is hotter than ever and if they receive a decent proposal, I can’t see why not."

He also said: "I really don’t think they’re going to lose momentum anytime soon.

“They care too much about their reputation and wouldn’t build an entire industry without being extremely well-equipped.

“That’s why it will be long lasting. The Saudis make sensible business decisions, and are always planning ahead.

"They pick their players well and their team of scouts are incredibly prepared.”