Saudi sports minister details Al Ittihad bid for Liverpool star Salah

Al Ittihad are making a serious move for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

That's according to Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Arabia's sports minister.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We received a statement from the club that there is a desire to sign Mohamed Salah. The amount was, of course, astronomical," he said on the podcast Thmanyah.

"The agreement concerned a one-year loan. Salah's contract was valid (with Liverpool), and therefore we cannot negotiate with him without the club's permission.

"We asked if there was a desire to release Mohamed Salah and they said no... and this closed the matter because the club does not want to release him."