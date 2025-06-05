Why Mane will miss the clash against England: This is a blessing in disguise for him...

The reason why former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane will miss Senegal's friendly against England has now been revealed in what is an interesting revelation.

In the 13 years since his senior debut for Senegal, Mane has never declined a call-up to play for his nation but now, despite being fit enough to start for Al-Nassr in their 3-2 victory against Al-Fateh just a few weeks ago, he will miss the clash against England in what is a huge blow for the national side.

As reported by SeneNews and the Daily Mail, Mane in the region to perform the Hajj pilgrimage which is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims and one of the five pillars of Islam. The 33-year-old is a devout Sunni Muslim and will perform this mandatory Islamic duty this week as religion comes over football.

Augustin Senghor, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, spoke on Mane’s decision and admitted that although it is a tough loss to take, it may be the right thing to do for the veteran winger.

"It's definitely a tough moment for us. Everyone knows what Sadio means to our squad," Senghor admitted during a press conference hosted by the UK ambassador to Senegal. However, he clarified that Mane's withdrawal was made "in agreement with the coach," and the decision was to rest him for these matches.

"Perhaps this is a blessing in disguise for him and for us. We want to see him at his best for the upcoming challenges." The president also emphasized that this situation offers a valuable opportunity for other players to showcase their talents. "These matches allow others to step up, prove they can play alongside our key figures, and help the team progress,"