Sevilla, Al-Shabab interested in ex-Real Sociedad coach Imanol
Imanol Alguacil is being linked with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.
Imanol is leaving Real Sociedad as his contract runs down this month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The La Real coach has stated he doesn't feel he needs a break and is ready to jump into a new job.
Imanol said, "I always said I didn't feel tired. I think it was the right time to leave and make this decision, and in this sense I am happy. If there was a good opportunity, I would be really excited to leave, but otherwise I am in no hurry."
Sevilla and Al-Shabab have come forward to make contact with Imanol's minders.
Al-Shabab coach Fatih Terim is under pressure and Imanol is being considered as a potential replacement.