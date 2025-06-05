Sevilla, Al-Shabab interested in ex-Real Sociedad coach Imanol

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Imanol Alguacil is being linked with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

Imanol is leaving Real Sociedad as his contract runs down this month.

The La Real coach has stated he doesn't feel he needs a break and is ready to jump into a new job.

Imanol said, "I always said I didn't feel tired. I think it was the right time to leave and make this decision, and in this sense I am happy. If there was a good opportunity, I would be really excited to leave, but otherwise I am in no hurry."

Sevilla and Al-Shabab have come forward to make contact with Imanol's minders.

Al-Shabab coach Fatih Terim is under pressure and Imanol is being considered as a potential replacement.

