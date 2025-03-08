WATCH: Al Nassr star Ronaldo enjoys wind-up with lookalike fan

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a joke and mocked a lookalike fan before a Saudi Pro League clash.

The fan was spotted before kickoff to Al Nassr's game on Friday night against Al-Shabab.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ronaldo saw the fan on the big screen and went over to him while doing his pre-match warm-up. The fan was wearing a Portugal shirt and also styled his hair like Ronaldo.

But the man himself was unimpressed and said: "Bro, you don’t look like me. You don't look like me."

And as he ran back to continue warming up, he laughed: "You are very ugly."