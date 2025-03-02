Lim makes contact with A-Khelaifi and Ronaldo about Valencia sale

Peter Lim has reportedly offered Valencia to PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Cope Cadena says the Valencia owner contacted Al-Khelaifi to offer the LaLiga club for a price of €400m.

However, Al-Khelaifi's response was negative.

Lim has been Valencia owner since 2014.

Spanish journalist and influencer Arielipillo has also reported that Lim has been speaking with Al-Nassr star and Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo about buying into the club.