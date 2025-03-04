Iran deny "lashes" claim as Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League clash

Tribal Football
The Iranian embassy have denied claims of Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to travel to the country over fears of being arrested.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr clash on Monday night as they travelled to Esteghlal in Iran's capital, Tehran, for the Asian Champions League. 

It had been claimed Ronaldo would face 99 lashes in Iran after a meeting with a disabled  female fan in September 2023. 

At the time, Ronaldo had greeted local artist Fatima Hamimi with a hug and a kiss, but in doing so broke Iranian law. It's reported touching a married woman is considered to be adulterous. 

However, a spokesman for the Iranian embassy in the UK told talkSPORT: "We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran.

"His sincere and humane meeting with Fatima Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country's sports authorities."

Meamwhile, local Saudi sources have insisted Ronaldo missed the game due to muscle fatigue.

The round 16 tie between  Esteghlal and Al-Nassr finished 0-0 on Monday night.

