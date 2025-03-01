Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has had a request denied to have their Asian Champions League tie with Iran's Esteghlal FC moved.

DPA says the Saudi Arabians made the request to the Iranian club, but were immediately turned down.

Al-Nassr made the request at Ronaldo's insistence. When the SPL club played against Iranians Persepolis in September 2023, the Al-Nassr hotel was swamped by thousands of fans.

The Iranians were looking for the Portuguese superstar, who felt unsafe. The police eventually had to direct the crowd away.

Ronaldo's request was rejected by the Iranian Football Association and Esteghlal, but according to news channel Varzesh3 additional measures have been taken to provide Ronaldo with a pleasant stay.

Al-Nassr will play in the AFC Champions League battle on Monday.