Vini Jr sends contract message to Real Madrid (via Brazil TV)

Vinicius Junior insists he's comfortable with his contract situation at Real Madrid.

It emerged last week that Vinicius has rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian's current deal runs to 2027 and he is being tracked by Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League, along with PSG.

But after starring in Real's Champions League win at Manchester City last night, Vinicius told TNT Sports Brasil: We are talking about a new contract.

"My desire is to stay here for a long time, to write history for Real Madrid.

"I always want to stay longer and longer! I hope that in the next few days we can solve everything to stay for a long time."