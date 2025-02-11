PSG ready to challenge SPL big spenders for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

PSG are ready to challenge Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

It emerged last week that Vini Jr had rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports reports his representatives continue to be in contact with the Saudi Ministry of Sports about a possible transfer.

The agents have also had informal discussions with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants are following the situation at Real Madrid with great interest.

PSG would be ready to act if Vinícius Júnior does not receive a satisfactory offer from Real Madrid.

Vinícius Júnior has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.