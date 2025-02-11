Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Sancho sparks outrage after "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd

PSG ready to challenge SPL big spenders for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Carlos Volcano
PSG ready to challenge SPL big spenders for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
PSG ready to challenge SPL big spenders for Real Madrid star Vinicius JrLaLiga
PSG are ready to challenge Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

It emerged last week that Vini Jr had rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Sports reports his representatives continue to be in contact with the Saudi Ministry of Sports about a possible transfer.

The agents have also had informal discussions with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants are following the situation at Real Madrid with great interest.

PSG would be ready to act if Vinícius Júnior does not receive a satisfactory offer from Real Madrid.

Vinícius Júnior has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Mentions
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridPSGAl Ahli SCLaLigaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
LaLiga president Tebas confident Vini Jr will stay with Real Madrid
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up