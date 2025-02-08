Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

Vinícius Júnior, 24, has a contract with Real Madrid to 2027.

The Brazil star has been linked with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League for the past 18 months.

It has been reported that Al-Ahli are ready to offer the striker a five-year contract worth €200m-a-season.

They are also said to be prepared to pay €300m to buy Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid.

Now The Athletic reports Real Madrid have begun negotiations with Vinícius Júnior's camp about a new contract.

However, the 24-year-old has rejected the first offer from the Spanish giants.

His current annual salary is €15m net. The star's camp wants a substantial salary increase to extend.