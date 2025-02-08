Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Arsenal hit by Martinelli news
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter

Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real MadridLaLiga
Vinicius Junior has rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

Vinícius Júnior, 24, has a contract with Real Madrid to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazil star has been linked with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League for the past 18 months.

It has been reported that Al-Ahli are ready to offer the striker a five-year contract worth €200m-a-season.

They are also said to be prepared to pay €300m to buy Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid.

Now The Athletic reports Real Madrid have begun negotiations with Vinícius Júnior's camp about a new contract.

However, the 24-year-old has rejected the first offer from the Spanish giants.

His current annual salary is €15m net. The star's camp wants a substantial salary increase to extend.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAl Ahli SCSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid star Vini Jr "doomed by public opinion"
LaLiga president Tebas confident Vini Jr will stay with Real Madrid
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up