Al-Hilal table mega bid for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo
Al-Hilal have made a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.
Marca says the Saudi Pro League club has made a huge bid for the 24-year-old. However, no exact sums are disclosed.
Furthermore, Al-Hilal is reported to be ready to make Rodrygo one of the league's best-paid players.
Al-Hilal arelooking for a replacement for Neymar - who terminated his contract by mutual consent earlier this week.
Previous reports have suggested that neither Rodrygo nor Real Madrid were interested in a transfer this summer - but it remains to be seen whether the stance has changed.
The Brazilian's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2028.