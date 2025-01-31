Al-Hilal table mega bid for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Al-Hilal have made a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

Marca says the Saudi Pro League club has made a huge bid for the 24-year-old. However, no exact sums are disclosed.

Furthermore, Al-Hilal is reported to be ready to make Rodrygo one of the league's best-paid players.

Al-Hilal arelooking for a replacement for Neymar - who terminated  his contract by mutual consent earlier this week.

Previous reports have suggested that neither Rodrygo nor Real Madrid were interested in a transfer this summer - but it remains to be seen whether the stance has changed.

The Brazilian's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2028.

