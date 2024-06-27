Tribal Football
Villa place £60M price tag on midfielder as Saudi clubs circle
Aston Villa are expected to demand around £60M for Moussa Diaby after a number of clubs are interested in the forward

Al-Ittihad are the Saudi Pro League club who are very eager to sign Moussa Diaby and the club have already offered around £46m for the midfielder. 

However, Villa wants considerably more for a player who only signed 12 months ago in a club record £43m deal from Bayer Leverkusen

Villa manager Unai Emery had no intention of allowing the France international to leave heading into the summer but now for the right price a deal could be made. 

The Frenchman featured in all 38 of Villa’s Premier League matches last season, scoring six goals but failed to find a level of consistency in his first year for the club. 

Al-Ittihad clearly want the midfielder and will likely pay the sum due to their vast finances, it could be a win, win for both sides if a deal is accepted. 

