Al-Ittihad ready offer Villa attacker Diaby
Al-Ittihad are readying an offer for Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.

Foot Mercato says Al-Ittihad holds concrete interest in the attacker - and they are ready to bid.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Fabinho, N'Golo Kanté, Luiz Felipe and Jota are all on the books at Al-Ittihad.

At the same time, Al-Ittihad is about to hire Frenchman Laurent Blanc as new head coach.

 Even last summer, there was interest from Saudi Arabia in Diaby - but then it was about Al Nassr.

Diaby's contract with Aston Villa runs until the summer of 2028.

