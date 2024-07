Al Nassr to test Villa resolve with Diaby offer

Al Nassr to test Villa resolve with Diaby offer

Aston Villa face a battle to keep hold of Moussa Diaby this summer.

The Express & Star says big-spending Al Nassr from the Saudi Pro League are ready to test Villa's resolve for the attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa saw off competition from Al Nassr a year ago to land Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and the SPL outfit are ready to try again.

Al Nassr chiefs are big fans of the winger and have viewed him as a long-term priority.

Diaby has a deal with Bayer to 2028.