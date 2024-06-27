Tribal Football
Aston Villa demand higher transfer fee for crucial midfielder
Premier League side Aston Villa do not want to lose a key winger for a modest fee.

The Midlands club have turned down a £46m bid from Al-Ittihad for Moussa Diaby.

The attacker is a huge target for the Saudi Pro League club, but will not come cheap.

Per Fabrizio Romano, a deal can be done, but only for a much higher transfer fee.

Villa see Diaby as a key player under manager Unai Emery and will have to sign a replacement if he goes.

Only when the finances make sense do they envision accepting any bid for his services.

