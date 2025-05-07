Villa goalkeeper Martinez could leave the club this summer as Emery monitors Garcia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is attracting interest in a move away from the club this summer who are looking to bring in a younger prospect.

The World Cup winner signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park nine months ago but reports now suggest he could become one of the club’s most high-profile sales this summer. This comes from Mail Online who report that Villa will consider offers for Martinez if Unai Emery and his staff believe they can sign a younger, more exciting prospect.

Martinez’s 32-year-old profile is attractive to the Saudi Pro League reports Football 365, whilst the veteran goalkeeper has held talks with Gestifute, the company run by super agent Jorge Mendes. Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia is expected to be the key replacement if he does leave but he is wanted by several top sides this summer.

The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and he has been outstanding for Espanyol. He is expected to be worth around £26M which has triggered interest from Manchester United who are desperate to replace Andre Onana who has had another inconsistent season at the club.

Martinez has made 50 appearances for Aston Villa so far this season, keeping 13 clean sheets. He will be very hard to replace but with Emery set to splash the cash once again in the coming months he may want to sell the Argentina international for a profit before he finds a suitable replacement.