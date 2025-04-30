Tribal Football
Most Read
Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat
Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...

SPL clubs plan new summer raid on Aston Villa

Carlos Volcano
SPL clubs plan new summer raid on Aston Villa
SPL clubs plan new summer raid on Aston VillaAction Plus
Saudi Pro League clubs are planning a new summer raid on Aston Villa.

After seeing Jhon Duran leave for Al-Nassr and Moussa Diaby for Al-Ittihad, Villa are facing a battle to keep hold two more of their players now wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey are both on the shopping lists of SPL clubs this close-season transfer window.

Both players are key parts of Villa boss Unai Emery's plans, but given the club's readiness to cash in on Duran in January, the prospect of the pair being sold cannot be ruled out.

Martinez has a deal with Villa to 2029, while Bailey's contract runs to 2027.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueDuran JhonMartinez EmilianoBailey LeonDiaby MoussaAston VillaAl IttihadAl NassrPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Atletico Madrid face Forest competition for Liverpool striker Nunez
Bayern Munich winger Coman to choose between Arsenal and SPL riches