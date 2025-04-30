SPL clubs plan new summer raid on Aston Villa

Saudi Pro League clubs are planning a new summer raid on Aston Villa.

After seeing Jhon Duran leave for Al-Nassr and Moussa Diaby for Al-Ittihad, Villa are facing a battle to keep hold two more of their players now wanted in Saudi Arabia.

The Telegraph says Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey are both on the shopping lists of SPL clubs this close-season transfer window.

Both players are key parts of Villa boss Unai Emery's plans, but given the club's readiness to cash in on Duran in January, the prospect of the pair being sold cannot be ruled out.

Martinez has a deal with Villa to 2029, while Bailey's contract runs to 2027.