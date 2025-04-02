UNCOVERED: Al-Hilal and SPL chiefs spied CWC chance for Salah

Saudi Pro League chiefs are convinced of signing Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Telegraph quotes a senior source as saying that the Egyptian "remains interested" in a move to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Advertisement

But while Salah has hinted at a move away on several occasions, the future of the striker remains uncertain.

Salah's contract expires at the end of the season, and both sides have so far been unable to agree on an extension. The original Saudi plan was to lure the 32-year-old to Al-Hilal in the newly introduced transfer window before the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Saudi's motivation was Salah could play for the club in the inaugural edition of the new competition and generate significant publicity for the SPL .

However, this will not happen – regardless of Salah's final decision with Liverpool, states the Telegraph.