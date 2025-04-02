Everton boss Moyes: We'll be happy to take Salah to airport!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton boss David Moyes admits he'll be happy if Liverpool lose Mohamed Salah this summer.

Off contract in June, Salah will lead Liverpool's attack tonight against the Toffees at Anfield.

Moyes said yesterday: "He's having an unbelievable season for Liverpool. But let's be fair we're talking about one of the top Premier League players of this generation.

"And it's not just this season, he's been so consistent over most seasons; scoring plenty of goals, plenty of assists, looks as if he plays nearly all the games, very rarely injured. He's been an excellent player for Liverpool."

Moyes was also asked where Salah sits among the Premier League's greatest players.

He added, "We'll enjoy taking him to the airport and getting him on the plane, getting him out."

