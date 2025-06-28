Chelsea boss Maresca responds directly to Acheampong suitors

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists Josh Acheampong isn't for sale.

The young defender is being linked with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and Newcastle.

But Maresca said from Chelsea's Club World Cup camp: "The clubs that you mentioned, they like Josh, but we also like Josh.

"Good players, any club likes good players.

"My plan with Josh is quite clear. He potentially can be a top defender for this club. It's on him to have the right timing to do the things.

"We are full of young players here, full of talented players, even defenders.

"So I think the best plan for Josh is to be with us and I'm very happy if he's going to be with us."

