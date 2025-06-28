Spurs, West Ham express interest in Villa midfielder Ramsey
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could be on the move this summer.
Villa are willing to consider offers for Ramsey in order to boost their transfer spending plans and Profit & Sustainability issues.
The Daily Mail says Villa will seek to sell for around £40m.
Tottenham and West Ham have expressed interest in Ramsey, with Newcastle also weighing up getting involved.
Selling Ramsey, in terms of Profit & Sustainability, would represent 'pure profit' for Villa given his academy status.