Top Newcastle forward in talks with Saudi Pro League club

One Newcastle forward who has been lethal for the club in recent years could be on the move.

Newcastle United are said to be in talks with a Saudi Pro League club to sell a player.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Magpies are eager to move on from Paraguayan star Miguel Almiron, despite him being a key player over the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old has seen his stock fall slightly, with the Magpies eager to sell as soon as the Saudi window opens.

Per The Mirror, Newcastle have been working towards ensuring they have the funds to make purchases and comply with Premier League rules.

The likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold over the weekend to Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have also agreed terms with Manchester United for Dan Ashworth.