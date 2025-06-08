SPL option emerges for unsettled Barcelona defender Christensen
Saudi Pro League clubs are targeting Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.
Mundo Deportivo says Christensen wants to leave Barcelona this summer.
And the Dane could very well end up in Saudi Arabia for next season.
Several Saudi clubs want to sign Christensen - and bids are being prepared for the centre-back.
Barcelona are ready to sell the Dane as management wants to free up his salary - and collect any money from a sale.