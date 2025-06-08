Flick urges Barcelona move for PSV veteran Perisic

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona are interested in PSV Eindhoven veteran Ivan Perisic.

Barca are seeking cover for star pair Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with Perisic seen as a cheap option.

Now 36, Perisic has been recommended to Barca chief Deco by coach Hansi Flick, who worked with the Croatian at Bayern Munich.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are now considering Perisic after being frustrated in talks for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Perisic is off contract at PSV at the end of the month.

 

