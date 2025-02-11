SPL chiefs move for Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul

Saudi Pro League interest is arriving for Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul.

Off contract in June, Raul is set to leave the Castilla job this summer.

And Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito last night, is reporting that a SPL move is an option for the Real great.

Former Real captain and current Al-Qadsiah coach Michel has been in contact with Raul about the prospect of working in the SPL.

Inda revealed: "Raúl is making a good season finale with Castilla and he's hearing siren songs from Saudi Arabia.

"He will not continue with Castilla and, through Michel, they are tempting him to Saudi Arabia."