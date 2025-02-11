Real Madrid great Michel pens new Al-Qadsiah

Real Madrid great Michel has signed a new contract with Al-Qadsiah.

The Spanish coach, after leading Al-Qadsiah into the Saudi Pro League last season, now has the club well placed for a title challenge.

As such, management have rewards Michel with a new deal to 2027.

The former coach of Rayo Vallecano, Castilla, Sevilla and Olympiakos had a message for fans after putting pen to paper on his new deal.

"The story is not over and it will not end soon," Michel declared after inking his contract.