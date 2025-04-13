Tribal Football
SCREAMER! Ronaldo scores wonder goal to inspire Al-Nassr to SPL win

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo hit another screamer on Saturday night in the Saudi Pro League.

During victory over Al-Riyadh, Ronaldo thundered home a volley from outside the penalty box.

Al-Nassr was trailing at halftime, but Ronaldo inspired a second-half fight-back as he first converted penalty, then struck his stunning winner.

The strike was Ronaldo's 933rd of his playing career as the 40 year-old hunts down the 1,000 goal landmark.

 

Watch below:

