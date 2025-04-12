Nunez makes fresh Liverpool split decision

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nunez makes fresh Liverpool split decisionAction Plus
Darwin Nunez is ready to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Uruguay striker saw a move to Al-Nassr blocked by Liverpool in January.

However, Nunez still has plans to leave Anfield this summer, with hopes of a move to Saudi Arabia being revived.

Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira is adamant the striker is ready to leave Liverpool in the summer.

Strengthening the claim is Mohamed Salah's decision to sign a new two-year deal yesterday, so lessening Nunez's chances even more of establishing himself as a regular starter. 

