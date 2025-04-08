Al-Nassr star Ronaldo plans to buy Valencia played down

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's interest in buying LaLiga giants Valencia has been played down.

Marca has reported that Ronaldo, 40, has a good relationship with Valencia owner Peter Lim and may be on the verge of buying the club.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, would back Ronaldo.

However, Levante-EMV states that Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes denies that the Portuguese will invest in Valencia.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is said to be in talks about a new deal with Al-Nassr. The striker's current contract expires at the end of the SPL season.