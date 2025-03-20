Ashworth lined up to join Ronaldo with Al-Nassr

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United and Newcastle sports director Dan Ashworth is in talks about a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ashworth, reports Sportitalia, is now in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr about taking on their football director's post.

The 54 year-old left Newcastle last year for United, but lasted only months after falling out with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Talks are now underway between Ashworth and Al-Nassr directors about taking charge of the SPL club.

Should he strike terms, Ashworth will be working with former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, while Al-Nassr's team boast ex-Premier League stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran and Aymeric Laporte.

