Saudi Pro League to make record breaking bid for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly bracing themselves for an eye-watering bid from the Saudi Pro League for winger Vinicius Junior.

The current world-record transfer fee is the £200M that Paris St-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017 with reports suggesting that this fresh bid would be much higher. Early talks are taking place over a move during the next window when his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu will be in its final two years.

This is according to The Telegraph who state that a bid of £200M for the 24-year-old would be the initial fee with a series of add-ons which would inflate the overall fee to a world record. Real Madrid will have no desire to lose Vinicius but a fee of this size is hard to ignore even if he is one of the best talents in the world.

Vinicius would likely move to try and add more trophies to his name which has led reports to suggest Al-Hilal as his likely destination as they are the most decorated team in the SPL and have also qualified for the Club World Cup in America this summer. The Saudi League continues to grow and after the departure of Neymar this season, Vinicius will be high on their list as a way to attract more fans to their growing league. Real Madrid must make the decision this summer as to whether to keep Vinicius or allow him to leave and invest his transfer fee into the rest of the side.