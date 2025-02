Olympique Marseille have set their price for Mason Greenwood.

Signed last summer from Manchester United, Greenwood has been a revelation with OM this season.

Barcelona and PSG are interested in the young attacker ahead of the summer market,

And talkSPORT says OM will sell Greenwood for €75m.

Watching developments will be United, which hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause in Greenwood's deal.