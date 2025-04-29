Tribal Football
Most Read
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer
Father of Barcelona whiz Yamal: Even if I'm a Real Madrid...

Saudi Pro League option remains for Man City keeper Ederson

Paul Vegas
Saudi Pro League option remains for Man City keeper Ederson
Saudi Pro League option remains for Man City keeper EdersonNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson remains on the wanted list of Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazil international is now inside the final 18 months of his current deal and missed a move to the SPL last summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ederson had a £900,000-a-week contract on the table, but ultimately chose to remain with City this season.

However, after just 22 Premier League appearances and the status of his contract, a move to Saudi Arabia could again be on for Ederson.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Ederson has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window, plan confirmed.

"It was already close with Saudi Pro League one year ago… and Saudi clubs remain keen."

 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueEdersonManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
MLS wonderkid Cavan Sullivan to begin training with Man City in July ahead of 2027 move
Atletico Madrid face Forest competition for Liverpool striker Nunez