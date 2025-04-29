Saudi Pro League option remains for Man City keeper Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson remains on the wanted list of Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazil international is now inside the final 18 months of his current deal and missed a move to the SPL last summer.

Ederson had a £900,000-a-week contract on the table, but ultimately chose to remain with City this season.

However, after just 22 Premier League appearances and the status of his contract, a move to Saudi Arabia could again be on for Ederson.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Ederson has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window, plan confirmed.

"It was already close with Saudi Pro League one year ago… and Saudi clubs remain keen."