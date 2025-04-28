MLS wonderkid Cavan Sullivan to begin training with Man City in July ahead of 2027 move

Future Man City midfielder Cavan Sullivan is set to start training with the club in the coming months before his official move in 2027.

The 15 year old became the youngest player in MLS history as he made a substitute appearance for the Philadelphia Union in July 2024 when he was just 14 years old, surpassing Freddy Adu as the league's youngest-ever player.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal is in the works for City to take Sullivan on this summer in what is the start of a very exciting career.

“Understand Manchester City are planning for talent Cavan Sullivan to begin training with #MCFC in July, work in progress with Philadelphia Union.

“Sulliven, developing very well and seen as one of best young players worldwide.

“He will officially join Man City in 2027.”

Not only is Sullivan the youngest MLS player ever, but also the youngest debutant in the history of the major North American men's sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). He continues to break records and draw attention ahead of his move to the Premier League once he turns 18.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be keeping a close eye on the teenager who many report to be one of the next greatest talents. If he does join City in July it may be in time for their trip to the Club World Cup where he could witness his future side lift the trophy once again and win up to £97m in prize money.