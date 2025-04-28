Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Atletico Madrid face Forest competition for Liverpool striker Nunez
Atletico Madrid face Forest competition for Liverpool striker Nunez
Atletico Madrid are moving for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

AS says Atletico coach Diego Simeone wants to see a new striker added to his squad this summer and he favours a swoop for Nunez.

Simeone has the backing of Atletico football chief Carlos Bucero, with a confidence that Liverpool will be willing to sell for €35-40m.

The one concern is the competition around the Uruguay international, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr expected to try again for Nunez after Liverpool blocked a move in January.

Nottingham Forest are also interested and are hoping to convince Nunez to remain in England, particularly if they finish in the Champions League qualifying places this season.

