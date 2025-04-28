Atletico Madrid face Forest competition for Liverpool striker Nunez

Atletico Madrid are moving for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

AS says Atletico coach Diego Simeone wants to see a new striker added to his squad this summer and he favours a swoop for Nunez.

Simeone has the backing of Atletico football chief Carlos Bucero, with a confidence that Liverpool will be willing to sell for €35-40m.

The one concern is the competition around the Uruguay international, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr expected to try again for Nunez after Liverpool blocked a move in January.

Nottingham Forest are also interested and are hoping to convince Nunez to remain in England, particularly if they finish in the Champions League qualifying places this season.