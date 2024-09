Saudi Pro League chiefs table contract package to Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Saudi Pro League chiefs have left an open offer to Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Radio Marca, Saudi Arabia has knocked on the door of Ancelotti to try to convince him to land in the Saudi Pro League.

There is an offer of €50m-a-season on the table and it would come directly from the PIF.

There is no specific team decided, but one of the big clubs in Arabia would welcome him.

The offer is for 2026, when his contract with Real will have expired.