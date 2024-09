Al Nassr defender Laporte cools Real Madrid talk

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte says he's open to a return to Europe.

Laporte left Manchester City last year for the Saudi Pro League.

He said while with the Spain squad: “In Saudi Arabia I’m far from my normal surroundings and family. I could consider in future returning to Europe. If an offer comes in, it has to be looked at."

Laporte was linked with Real Madrid over the summer.

But he insists: "There was nothing, no approach.”