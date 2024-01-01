WOW! Real Madrid raid Stockport for new addition on Ancelotti recommendation

Real Madrid are raiding Stockport County for their latest addition.

AS says Real Madrid are moving for Stockport's assistant manager Andy Mangan.

The approach is being made on recommendation of Real assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Both Davide and his father, Carlo Ancelotti, have wanted to add an English coach to Real's staff, with Mangan the priority.

An agreement is already close, with Mangan waiting on a Spanish work permit to confirm the move, says the Athletic.

Mangan first joined Joey Barton's staff at Fleetwood Town in 2019, before also spending time with Bristol Rovers and then Stockport.