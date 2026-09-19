Man City lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Maresca considers Doku recall

Enzo Maresca and Manchester City face their final Premier League clash before the international break as they host Sunderland on September 20.

Maresca's charges eased into the Carabao Cup last 16 in midweek, with victory over Norwich City, as Sunderland marked their first European appearance for decades with a narrow 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

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Both Maresca and Regis Le Bris rotated for those games and the two managers will recall several key names for a Sunday showdown in Manchester.

Man City v Sunderland team news

Phil Foden is suspended for City, following his red card in the Manchester derby win over United last weekend, but Maresca has indicated Jeremy Doku should be ft to return.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Erling Haaland are all expected to come back in after being rested.

Man City predicted lineup v Sunderland

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson, Cherki; Ndiaye, Haaland, Semenyo.

Man City v Sunderland kick off time

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is set for 2pm UK time.

Key stat

City are not just winning games right now, they are also looking very strong defensively, with four consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.