Vinicius Jr pledges his future to Real Madrid: I want to make history here

Vinicius Jr has pledged his future to Real Madrid.

The Brazil star has ended all talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League with an interview he gave today.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told CNN: "I have always dreamed of playing in the Real Madrid.

"So I live every moment as if it were the last. Everyone wants to win with the best team on the planet, be able to play with the best and be able to score so many goals in so many finals and be able to help so much ... I am only 24 years old and I want to stay here much longer and make history in this great team. Where I play today not everyone has that opportunity to do it, that's why I talk about enjoying every moment with this shirt.

"Every year, our goal is to win as many titles as we can. First comes the Champions League, which is the most difficult competition, then comes the League and then the Cup. Each one has its pressure because the weight of the Champions League is that it is where Real Madrid always wants to win. And not only the players, also the fans demand that of us, to win that competition, but our objective now is to try to win everything we set out to do and to be able to finally get the Treble.

"The team is very good and has been for a long time. Now with the arrival of (Kylian) Mbappé everyone says the team can become unstoppable, but for now we have to do the best workouts and try to understand each other as quickly as possible. I love Mbappé style, I love how he plays and the truth is that I am very excited about what we can do during the season.

'He comes after scoring so many goals, having won so many titles. He arrives at the club where he always dreamed of being and in which every player always dreamed of playing: Real Madrid."