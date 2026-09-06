Saudi Pro League becomes Richarlison's sole transfer exit option

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Tottenham striker Richarlison.
Tottenham striker Richarlison.Profimedia

Richarlison could be on course for a move to the Saudi Pro League as Tottenham aim to offload him in the coming weeks.

As part of a dramatic week for the former Everton man, Roberto De Zerbi has removed him from club's 25-man Premier League squad list, after failing to sell him on UK transfer deadline day.

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Spurs manager De Zerbi has previously claimed Richarlison has "said too many times he wants to leave" and he could still move on despite the Premier League transfer window closing.

The Brazilian has bitten back with a fierce social media post on claiming "never again will anyone decide my future for me" - and Tottenham could now look to pay off his contract which expires in 2027.

Discussions over a possible move back to Everton did not develop and links to the the Turkish Super Lig have also fallen away after their window shut on September 4th.

That now leaves Saudi Arabia as an option, with their window open until October 12th, and Al-Ittihad are a mooted possible option after Al-Hilal brought in Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli.

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Saudi Professional LeagueRicharlisonRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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