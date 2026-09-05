Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso eye €100m Atletico Madrid ace to replace Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid lineup v Real Betis: Confirmed team news as Mourinho plots Silva start

Chelsea eye former Liverpool star as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea line-up v Arsenal: Confirmed team news as Alonso faces first major test

Most read on Flashscore News

Mbappe misses last-gasp penalty as Parrott hands Real Madrid first loss of season

Antonsen wears down Olympic silver medalist Vitidsarn in epic China Masters semi-final

Chinese badminton plunged deeper into crisis as ex-world champion faces corruption probe

David Moyes hits out over squad size as Everton get set for United clash

Tottenham plan to settle Richarlison's contract to seal exit

Tottenham forward Richarlison.
Tottenham forward Richarlison.Profimedia

Richarlison looks certain to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks after being left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad list.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi has previously claimed Richarlison has "said too many times he wants to leave" and he could still move on despite the Premier League transfer window closing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazil has bitten back with a fierce social media post on claiming "never again will anyone decide my future for me".

Discussions over a possible move back to Everton did not develop and links to the the Turkish Super Lig have also fallen away after their window shut on September 4th.

A move to Saudi Arabia is a possibility, but only if Spurs agree to pay off his contract, with the 29-year-old now into the final nine months of his current deal.

Richarlison is owed around £3.5M from the remainder of his contract and he could demand the full figure to leave North London. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRicharlisonTottenhamFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea rejected former Spurs star as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Tottenham lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi drops Richarlison exit update

Updated

Tottenham plan Richarlison exit after missing Premier League squad