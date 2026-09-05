Tottenham plan to settle Richarlison's contract to seal exit

Richarlison looks certain to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks after being left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad list.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi has previously claimed Richarlison has "said too many times he wants to leave" and he could still move on despite the Premier League transfer window closing.

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The Brazil has bitten back with a fierce social media post on claiming "never again will anyone decide my future for me".

Discussions over a possible move back to Everton did not develop and links to the the Turkish Super Lig have also fallen away after their window shut on September 4th.

A move to Saudi Arabia is a possibility, but only if Spurs agree to pay off his contract, with the 29-year-old now into the final nine months of his current deal.

Richarlison is owed around £3.5M from the remainder of his contract and he could demand the full figure to leave North London.