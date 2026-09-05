Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Arsenal face off with rivals Chelsea on Sunday as both teams look to extend their 100% winning record at the start of the 2026/27 season.

On the back of beating Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, Mikel Arteta's defending champions have beaten Coventry City and Aston Villa, as Chelsea secured victories over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

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The game is also a meeting of old friends as Arteta takes on his childhood pal Xabi Alonso for the first time as managers, which the Gunners boss described as a 'beautiful opportunity'.

France international William Saliba remains as the sole long-term injury absentee for Arsenal and he's not expected back in action until at least October.

Arsenal team news v Chelsea

Alongside Saliba, Arteta also confirmed Jurrien Timber is not quite ready for match action, but Bruno Guimaraes is in the squad after shaking off a groin issue.

Cristhian Mosquera was taken off as a precaution against Villa, and with Arteta not changing his starting team so far this season, changes could be limited as Ezri Konsa and Guimaraes make their first starts of the campaign.

Arsenal and Chelsea predicted XIs:

Arsenal: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Chelsea: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick off time

Arsenal host Chelsea in a 16:30pm UK kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

Key stat

Chelsea have only scored one goal in their last three Premier League visits to Arsenal - and that came via a Piero Hincapie own goal last season in a 2-1 loss.