John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Chelsea take on defending Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday with both teams boasting a100% winning record at the start of the 2026/27 season.

Xabi Alonso's team have looked rocky in defence, with two goals conceded against Fulham and three at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, but they emerged victorious in both contests.

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Arsenal have been typically very strong defensively with clean sheets in their own wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged back line in both games, and he's expected to stick with that up against his old friend Alonso, with William Saliba still out injured.

Ahead of the Emirates Stadium showdown, former Chelsea captain John Terry has called on Alonso's team not to be fazed by Arsenal's defensive grit with a possible weakness in their ranks.

"How do you expose these centre halves? Down the channels and down the outside, where I think we’re really strong in terms of Neto, Estevao and Morgan Rogers. I think is going to be real key.

"If you get to 60, 70 minutes, you want to drag the centre backs out of those central positions where they’re really comfortable and protected.

"As soon as you get pulled into those wide areas, it feels very alien and you feel a little bit more exposed.

"The more we do that on the counter attack, I think we give ourselves a chance because Ben White and Calafiori both attack and end up in those kinds of inverted pockets.

"I think the space where they can expose them is going to be going forward high and wide."