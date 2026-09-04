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Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes
Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss MoyesREUTERS

Michael Carrick will face off against former Man United boss David Moyes as he hopes to secured a win away at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes managed Carrick for about ten months after taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson all the way back in 2013. Now, they’ll be in opposite dugouts for their third game of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

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Carrick got the better of Moyes the last time they met while he was Man United’s interim head coach, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Benjamin Sesko.

So far this season, Carrick has won one and lost one as the club’s full-time boss, but a comfortable 5-2 win over Ipswich last time out should fill his side with confidence.

Still reeling from a nightmare end to the summer transfer window, Moyes will certainly have a point to prove, however.

Man United team news v Everton

The man who scored the winner the last time these two sides met, Sesko has only just returned from an injury that kept him out for most of the summer and the start of the season, so he’s unlikely to start.

Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are both doubts with knocks, while summer signing Carlos Baleba’s ankle injury means he won’t be making his debut just yet.

Matthjis De Ligt is still out with the back injury he picked up last season and Manuel Ugarte won’t be returning any time soon having torn his ACL during the summer. Tom Heaton is also out with an abdominal injury.

As for Everton, Moyes only has Christian Norgaard sidelined. Jack Grealish, the silver lining from Everton’s gloomy deadline day, could make his second debut for the club following his loan move from Man City.

Everton and Man United predicted Xis

Everton: Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Man United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

Key stat

Everton vs Man United hasn’t ended in a 0-0 in their previous 24 meetings.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickDavid MoyesBenjamin SeskoManchester UnitedEverton